Seoul stocks open lower on Wall Street losses

09:22 October 02, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street amid growing concerns over a global economic slowdown.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 17.41 points, or 0.84 percent, to reach 2,055.01 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

U.S. stocks plunged Tuesday (local time) after data showed the country's manufacturing activity contracted to its lowest level since June 2009. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.3 percent to close at 26,573.04.

In Seoul, most large caps suffered a weak start.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 1.64 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.59 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem slipped 0.82 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dipped 1.13 percent, while its sister company Kia Motors dropped 0.33 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,202.80 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.80 won from the previous session's close.
