U.N. approves sanctions exemption for Irish NGO's humanitarian activities in N.K.

11:26 October 02, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Security Council has granted a sanctions exemption to an Irish nongovernmental organization to carry out activities in North Korea to improve the impoverished country's nutrition and hygiene, a U.N. website showed Wednesday.

The waiver for Concern Worldwide allows the group to import items into the North for its humanitarian and relief activities for "nutrition and improved access to water, sanitation, and hygiene," according to the U.N. website. The exemption was granted last week and is valid for six months.

The approved goods include cereal threshers, tractors and other equipment to establish a food processing unit to distribute well-processed foods to North Korean people, as well as irrigation pumps to mitigate the impact of poor weather in the country. They are worth 152,792 euros (US$167,000) in total.

Separately, the U.N. also gave permission to the World Health Organization the same day to import three vehicles to North Korea for the use of its staff there.

Humanitarian activities are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.

