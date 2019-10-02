Seoul stocks extend losses late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended their losses late Wednesday morning due to concerns over a global economic slowdown following weak U.S. manufacturing data and increased geopolitical risks from North Korea's missile launches.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 27.70 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,044.72 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. stocks plunged Tuesday (local time) after data from the Institute for Supply Management showed the country's manufacturing activity had contracted to its lowest level since June 2009. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.3 percent to close at 26,573.04.
In Seoul, most large caps were in negative terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 1.64 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 2.56 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem slipped 1.97 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dipped 1.51 percent, while its sister company Kia Motors dropped 0.44 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,204.20 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 5.20 won from the previous session's close.
