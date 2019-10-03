(4th LD) One killed, one missing as Typhoon Mitag makes landfall in S. Korea
(ATTN: UPDATES with casualties in paras 1, 6)
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- One man was killed and another went missing as Typhoona Mitag made landfall in southwestern South Korea on Wednesday night, lashing southern regions with heavy rain and strong winds.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the season's 18th typhoon landed on the coast of the small southwestern fishing county of Haenam at 9:40 p.m.
The mid-strength typhoon, the seventh to affect the Korean Peninsula this year, brought heavy rain and high winds to the southern regions even before making landfall.
As of 9 p.m., precipitation reached 307 mm on Mount Halla on the southern island of Jeju, 276 mm in Goheung of South Jeolla Province and 261.5 mm in Sancheong of North Gyeongsang Province. Winds of up to 32.5 meters per second were reported in Jeju Island's mountains.
The KMA said the entire nation will face strong winds and heavy rainfall until Thursday as Mitag is expected to pass the peninsula and enter the East Sea on Thursday morning.
A 76-year-old man was killed at about 9 p.m. Wednesday after he was swept away by strong currents in a farming village in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province. A driver went missing after a vehicle was carried off by floodwater in Pohang in the same province at about 9:50 p.m.
On Jeju Island, three people suffered light injuries while 27 people in nine households were evacuated to an emergency shelter.
Some 680 flights at southern airports were canceled, while 100 sea routes were closed.
The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), Asia's largest film festival, canceled its pre-opening event slated for Wednesday evening, due to the inclement weather stemming from the typhoon.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)