Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
(5th LD) N. Korea presumed to have fired 1 SLBM-type missile: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea fired what was believed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from waters off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, demonstrating its nuclear delivery capabilities just days before resuming denuclearization talks with the United States.
The missile, believed to be a type of Pukguksong, a North Korean SLBM, was fired from off the east coast near Wonsan in an easterly direction at 7:11 a.m., and flew around 450 kilometers at a maximum altitude of about 910 km, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea confirms 2 more African swine fever cases
SEOUL -- South Korea confirmed two more cases of African swine fever (ASF) on Wednesday, raising the number of disease outbreaks to 11 in just two weeks amid strenuous disinfection efforts across the country.
After remaining silent for the past four days, the new ASF cases were reported from Paju, north Gyeonggi Province, bordering North Korea, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
----------------
(News Focus) U.S., N. Korea need flexibility in next working-level talks: experts
WASHINGTON -- The success of this weekend's working-level talks between the United States and North Korea will depend on flexibility in the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization and political and economic concessions from Washington, experts here said Tuesday.
The meeting on Saturday will revive negotiations that have stalled since February's second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
----------------
S. Korea put under typhoon alert, as Mitag approaches Jeju Island
SEOUL -- South Korea's southern regions including Jeju Island have been put under heavy rain and high wind warnings on Wednesday, as Typhoon Mitag is expected to land on the southwestern coast around midnight after battering the southern resort island.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Mitag, the season's 18th typhoon and the seventh to affect the Korean Peninsula this year, will make landfall near Mokpo, a port in the southwestern province of South Jeolla, around 12 a.m. Thursday before bringing heavy rain and high winds to the southern regions, including Busan and Daegu, and exiting to the East Sea in the afternoon.
----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's official paper blames Seoul's 'betrayal' for stalemate in inter-Korean ties
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper blamed South Korea's "betrayal behaviors" for the current stalemate in inter-Korean relations, urging Seoul to "return to basics" and respect the spirit of last year's summit agreements.
The criticism came a day after North Korea said that Pyongyang and Washington agreed to resume working-level talks after months of impasse following their February summit, raising cautious hopes that progress in the upcoming talks could help the stalled inter-Korean relations move forward.
----------------
Former YG chief undergoes second questioning about gambling charges
SEOUL -- Yang Hyun-suk, the scandal-ridden former CEO of YG Entertainment, was summoned by police for a second time Tuesday and underwent questioning until shortly after midnight about suspicions he had habitually gambled while abroad and committed foreign exchange law violations.
Yang Hyun-suk, an idol-turned-K-pop guru who once led one of the biggest K-pop management firms, left the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Intellectual Crime Investigation Team in northern Seoul around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, 14 hours after he was summoned there as a criminal suspect.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils final roster for Olympic baseball qualifying tournament
SEOUL -- South Korea announced its final roster for an upcoming Olympic baseball qualifying tournament on Wednesday, with some of the top players in the domestic league headlining the list.
Kim Kyung-moon, manager of the national team, unveiled his 28-man roster for the 2019 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12. There were 13 pitchers, two catchers, seven infielders and six outfielders on the list, all plying their trade in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).
----------------
(Yonhap Feature) New wave of teen figure skaters emerges in S. Korea
SEOUL -- When it comes to an act to follow or a bar to clear, few athletes have it tougher or higher than South Korean figure skaters.
Their gold standard is Kim Yu-na, the only Olympic figure skating champion from South Korea. She also won two world championships and a slew of International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix titles. Kim, now retired, never missed the podium at her six world championships and two Olympic Games and won gold medals at three of her four ISU Grand Prix Finals appearances.
