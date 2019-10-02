Antitrust chief to root out unfair business practice
SEJONG, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's antitrust watchdog vowed Wednesday to crack down on some big companies' practice of taking advantage of their subcontractors' technologies.
Joh Sung-wook, the chief of the Fair Trade Commission, said the move is meant to ensure that big companies do not steal technologies from smaller firms.
She said the commission will specify the types of technology data that big companies cannot demand from their subcontractors without a "justifiable reason."
She made the comment during a visit to an auto parts maker at an industrial complex in Ansan, a city located about 40 kilometers south of Seoul.
South Korea has been pushing to stem unfair business practices and level the playing field for smaller firms in a country that has been dominated by family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebol, for decades.
