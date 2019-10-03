Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend

The opposition bloc has demanded that President Moon Jae-in retract his appointment of Cho, which was made on Sept. 9, amid partisan wrangling over whether Cho is qualified to lead the justice ministry as the prosecution is probing into his family over corruption suspicions. Following the revelation that Cho spoke by phone with a chief prosecutor at the scene of a raid on his residence on Sept. 23, the opposition party has strengthened its demand that Cho withdraw from the position, citing that he violated the principle of law and the Constitution.