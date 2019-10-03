(LEAD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday that it has successfully test-fired a new-type submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
The North's Academy of Defence Science succeeded in test-firing the "new-type SLBM Pukguksong-3" in the waters off Wonsan Bay of the East Sea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, adding that the missile was fired "in vertical mode."
"The test-firing scientifically and technically confirmed the key tactical and technical indexes of the newly-designed ballistic missile and had no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries," KCNA said.
It did not provide other details on the tested weapon.
On Wednesday, South Korea's military said that the North fired what appeared to be an SLBM into the East Sea and the missile flew around 450 kilometers at a maximum altitude of about 910 km.
Experts say that the missile could have flown longer if it was fired at an normal angle, not "in vertical mode."
Wednesday's launch was the North's 11th weapons test so far this year and the first SLBM test since August 2016, when it test-fired a Pukguksong-1 ballistic missile off the east coast, which flew about 500 km. During the previous 10 rounds of tests, Pyongyang fired only shot-range projectiles.
Along with its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), the North's SLBM program is considered one of the biggest threats to the U.S. and its allies, as it could extend the range of the North's nuclear missiles and such a missile is hard to detect in advance before it emerges from the water.
This week's testing came a day after the North said it agreed to hold working-level nuclear talks with the U.S. later this week. The talks, set for Saturday, would mark a resumption of the denuclearization process that has been stalled since February's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
