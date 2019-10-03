Korean-language dailies

-- Main opposition party lawmaker demanded Lotte give 300 mln-won bribe (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea seeks leverage by pressing U.S. (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea makes SLBM provocation 13 hours after mentioning talks with U.S. (Donga llbo)

-- Prosecution targets Cho Kuk, calls him defendant in search warrants (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea demands U.S. take new approach with SLBM (Segye Times)

-- Cho Kuk's wife, her brother discussed eliminating evidence in searches (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Fabricated certificate of Cho Kuk's daughter to be revealed at trial' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea takes strong action against U.S. with SLBM right before working-level talks (Hankyoreh)

-- Cho Kuk's daughter says she formally completed internship at Seoul National University, won certificate (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. manufacturing segment tumbles (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Global manufacturing industry faces biggest crisis in 10 years (Korea Economic Daily)

