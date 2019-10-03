(LEAD) Justice minister's wife grilled over alleged family corruption
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors are questioning the wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk for the first time as part of a widening probe into corruption allegations surrounding the family, prosecution officials said Thursday.
The move came about a month after the prosecution began looking into the allegations centered on the wife, a university professor surnamed Chung.
Whether the prosecution will seek an arrest warrant for the wife and whether the court will issue one is expected to become a watershed moment in the ongoing probe.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said Chung showed up for questioning at the office in southern Seoul at about 9 a.m.
Prosecutors did not make public her arrival, citing her health, reversing from their original plan to practically make it public.
Chung was indicted on Sept. 6 without undergoing questioning on charges of fabricating a college president's citation for use in her daughter's medical school application.
Prosecutors are expected to grill her over the alleged forgery and suspicions surrounding the family's dubious investment in a private equity fund.
Chung is suspected to have directly been involved in the investment and management in the company operating the equity fund to which she and her children invested a total of 1.05 billion won (US$869,925) in July 2017. It was right after Cho became the senior presidential aide to President Moon Jae-in for civil affairs.
The sales of a local lamppost switch manufacturer soared thanks to massive orders from government offices after the fund invested a large sum of money into the company.
Cho denied his role in the investment during his confirmation hearing.
Prosecutors also believe Chung was involved directly or indirectly in the management of another company that received investments from the fund.
The wife is also expected to be questioned on suspicions surrounding a pathology paper by her daughter and allegedly false internship certificates issued for the daughter.
Cho's 28-year-old daughter was listed as the primary author of a pathology paper published in a medical journal in 2008 after she took part in a two-week internship program under a medical professor at Dankook University while she was still in high school. The daughter is suspected of receiving a false internship certificate for participating in a three-week internship program at Korea Institute of Science and Technology while attending Korea University although she worked for only three days.
Prosecutors also plan to grill her over allegations she tried to destroy evidence by replacing or hiding the hard disk of PCs at home and her office.
As the suspicions surrounding the professor are extensive, prosecutors may summon her more than two times.
Sources familiar with the probe see a high likelihood that the court will issue an arrest warrant for her due to her alleged involvement in almost all suspicions surrounding the family and circumstantial evidence that she attempted to destroy evidence in the computers.
But some others say the prosecution should be careful because the court may turn down a request for the arrest warrant for the wife of an incumbent justice minister who oversees the prosecution. In that case, the prosecution could face strong criticism from the ruling bloc.
