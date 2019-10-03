N.K. top nuke negotiator arrives in Beijing possibly on way to talks with U.S.
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator arrived in Beijing on Thursday for a possible trip to Sweden for the envisioned denuclearization talks with the United States.
The North Korean delegation led by Kim Myong-gil was spotted at a Beijing airport. The officials are forecast to leave for the Swedish capital of Stockholm later in the day.
On Tuesday, the North's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said that Pyongyang and Washington agreed to resume talks Saturday following the two sides' "preliminary contact" Friday. She did not mention the venue for the talks.
There has been speculation that the meeting could take place in Sweden, where the envoys of the two Koreas and the U.S. held talks in January ahead of the Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam. Pyongyang and the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom are also being mentioned as possible venues.
The envisioned talks will mark the first nuclear negotiations between the two sides since February's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un broke down without a deal due to gaps over Pyongyang's denuclearization measures and Washington's sanctions relief.
