American hitter deflects spotlight to teammates
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Well before the first pitch was thrown in the first postseason game in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Thursday, the name of NC Dinos' outfielder Jake Smolinski was on everyone's lips.
His manager is hoping Smolinski will go crazy at the plate. His opposing manager thinks he will be the most dangerous hitter on the Dinos.
But Smolinski, a 30-year-old former major leaguer, shrugged off the notion that he alone can carry the team.
"I am just one player in our lineup. We have a good lineup, top to bottom," Smolinski told Yonhap News Agency before the wild-card game against the LG Twins at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. "I am just not trying to do too much. I trust my teammates. We'll pick each other up if somebody doesn't get it done. Our whole lineup is good. We're all ready to go."
Smolinski arrived in July as a replacement for Christian Bethancourt in the Dinos' lineup. While Smolinski's .229 batting average may not be awe-inspiring, he batted a solid .333 with runners in scoring position, which helped him collect 42 RBIs in 55 games. He also had nine home runs and 14 doubles.
The Dinos have their backs against the wall even before the game begins. In the quirky wild-card format in the KBO, the Dinos, as the lower seed team, must win twice to advance to the next round. The Twins will take two cracks at trying to win or tie one game.
A Dinos' win Thursday will force another wild-card game for Saturday, but Smolinski said he wasn't worrying about games that haven't happened.
"We can't worry about tomorrow or a week from now. All we have is the opportunity we have today," he said. "We just have to make the most of today and control what we can control."
Smolinski played in 234 big league games for the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics between 2014 and 2018. He said his first foray into baseball in this part of the world has helped him grow as a person.
"It's definitely been a challenge. Everything was new for me," he said. "I've had to learn a lot of new things, different style of play, different teammates and different coaches. But it's made me a better teammate overall (because) I understand different perspectives."
