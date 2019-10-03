American ace not minding waiting game in postseason
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Twins' ace Tyler Wilson found himself in a unique position as his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club entered the postseason Thursday.
Fellow American hurler Casey Kelly got the nod to start the wild-card game against the NC Dinos at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. Dominican slugger Carlos Peguero was also in the starting lineup. Under the KBO rule that prevents teams from putting three foreign players into the same game, Wilson was left off the active roster for Thursday.
Wilson, who went 14-7 with a 2.92 ERA in the regular season, will likely take the mound for the next postseason game for the Twins, but there's some uncertainty surrounding it.
If the Twins win Thursday, they'll advance to the next round against the Kiwoom Heroes. If the Dinos win, then there will be a second wild-card game Saturday. As the higher seed in the wild card, the Twins have two cracks at winning or tying one game.
It can be challenging for a starter to be preparing for two potential opponents at once, but Wilson insisted he wasn't looking past the current opponent.
"My plan is to focus on NC 100 percent and make adjustments as the time comes," Wilson said. "Anything can happen in the playoffs. The second you start thinking too far ahead, that's when things get away from you."
The Twins and the Dinos split the season series at 8-8. The Twins had one of the top pitching staffs during the regular season, while the Dinos were the best home run-hitting team.
Wilson gave the Dinos their due, saying: "NC is a great team. There's a reason why they're here."
The Twins have the home-field advantage, meaning even if the Dinos force a second wild-card game, they'll have to stay at Jamsil.
The Twins were the only team to draw more than 1 million fans this season, and Wilson said he was looking forward to feeding off their energy.
"LG fans are the best. They do an amazing job in bringing great energy every single game," he said. "I am excited to go out and compete, and give fans everything I have. My only promise to my teammates and fans is I give 110 percent every time I go out there and fight."
