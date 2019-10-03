Rays' Choi Ji-man goes hitless in postseason debut
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Tampa Bay Rays' South Korean infielder Choi Ji-man has gone hitless in his first big league postseason game.
Choi came off the bench to pinch hit for Michael Brosseau in the ninth inning of the American League Wild Card Game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Wednesday (local time). Facing Liam Hendricks, Choi swung on a 2-1 slider and grounded out to first.
Choi, first baseman who bats left-handed, began the game on the bench against the A's left-handed starter, Sean Manaea. And the starting first baseman, Yandy Diaz, led off the game with a solo shot and added another off Manaea in the third inning.
The Rays launched four home runs in the 5-1 victory.
The Rays will go on to meet the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series, which starts in Houston on Friday.
This is the first postseason for Choi, who'd bounced around multiple organizations before finding his home with Tampa Bay.
