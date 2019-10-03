Victorious manager survives nail-biter in KBO postseason

"My heart almost stopped while watching that inning," said Ryu, who was able to smile talking about the inning because the Twins held on to win by 3-1. "But I think this is what makes baseball so much fun. We were up by a couple of runs, and all of a sudden, we were in danger of losing that lead in the ninth. I am sure everyone watching the game, at the stadium or on TV, felt pretty nervous."

