Britain, France, Germany request U.N. meeting on N.K. missile launch
WASHINGTON, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Britain, France and Germany have requested a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council Friday to discuss North Korea's recent test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile, news reports said.
The request was made Thursday after North Korea announced the successful launch of a new SLBM a day earlier, AFP and Reuters quoted diplomats as saying.
The test came days before U.S. and North Korean officials are expected to resume working-level negotiations on denuclearizing the regime in Stockholm this weekend.
Submarine-launched missiles are harder to detect than ground-based ones, increasing the threat posed to the U.S. and its allies.
U.N. Security Council resolutions ban the North from testing ballistic missile technology. They also impose tough economic sanctions on the regime in a bid to stop the development of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)