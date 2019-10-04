Go to Contents
Britain, France, Germany request U.N. meeting on N.K. missile launch

01:08 October 04, 2019

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Britain, France and Germany have requested a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council Friday to discuss North Korea's recent test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile, news reports said.

The request was made Thursday after North Korea announced the successful launch of a new SLBM a day earlier, AFP and Reuters quoted diplomats as saying.

The test came days before U.S. and North Korean officials are expected to resume working-level negotiations on denuclearizing the regime in Stockholm this weekend.

Submarine-launched missiles are harder to detect than ground-based ones, increasing the threat posed to the U.S. and its allies.

U.N. Security Council resolutions ban the North from testing ballistic missile technology. They also impose tough economic sanctions on the regime in a bid to stop the development of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

This Xinhua file photo shows a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at U.N. headquarters in New York. (Yonhap)

