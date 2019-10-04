Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Poll shows 48 pct think Moon communicates with public well, down from 81 pct in 2 years (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Politics of division forcing people onto streets (Kookmin Daily)
-- Typhoon Mitag leaves 10 people dead, 4 others missing (Donga llbo)
-- Trump expects talks to be held with N. Korea, N. Korea voices optimism (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors summon wife of justice minister, 27 days after her indictment (Segye Times)
-- People couldn't stand impudence, flowed into the street (Chosun Ilbo)
-- People take to the street from Gwanghwamun Square to Seoul Station demanding Cho Kuk's resignation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Conservatives go all-out to counter candlelight vigil demanding prosecutorial reform (Hankyoreh)
-- African swine fever confirmed first in wild boar found dead in DMZ (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors summon wife of Minister Cho Kuk (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Conservatives poured into Gwanghwamun to demand Cho Kuk's resignation, criticize Moon government (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Prosecutors finally grill wife of Justice Minister Cho (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea claims its test of new SLBM successful (Korea Herald)
-- Massive protest rally held against Minister Cho (Korea Times)
