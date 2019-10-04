(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 4)

It may be difficult to single out a specific reason for the rise in the suicide rate, as there are usually complex factors behind each case. The increase in the suicide rate among teens may be attributed partly to the Werther effect. But it may well reflect the growing stress teenage students feel at school and home. In a 2018 survey of about 60,000 middle and high school students around the country, 3.1 percent of respondents said they had attempted to take their lives over the past year.