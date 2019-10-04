(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 4)

Such surreptitious summoning goes against the prosecutors' earlier position that they would summon Chung openly. The prosecution said she would enter its building through the first floor. But her stealthy summoning made it impossible for reporters to capture the moment of her standing in front of the building before going through interrogation — a routine procedure in the past. The prosecution cited her bad health condition as a reason for offering such special treatments. But that's hard to believe. We wonder why the prosecution wants to offer unnecessary privileges to her. Is it because her husband is their boss?