Seoul to raise worries over contaminated water from Fukushima in London
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's fishery ministry said Sunday it plans to raise concerns over Japan's plan to release contaminated water from its disabled Fukushima power plant into the sea at a global conference this week.
During a London Convention and Protocol meeting that runs from Monday to Friday at the headquarters of the Britain-based International Maritime Organization (IMO), South Korea plans to demand that Japan make public information related to the handling of the contaminated water, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
"We plan to continue raise the issue to the international community until Japan comes up with a safe and acceptable solution to the handling of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant," a ministry official said.
Tokyo is currently seeking to release contaminated water from the power plant, which was devastated by a tsunami triggered by an earthquake in March 2011. An estimated 1.1 million tons of tainted water is stored in temporary storage at the Fukushima plant.
The ministry plans to join forces with Greenpeace, an environmental non-governmental organization on the matter.
South Korea will ask the London Convention and Protocol signatory countries to continue pay close attention to the issue, which could have an adverse impact on the maritime ecosystem, the ministry added.
South Korea's science ministry also raised the issue at the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) last month. At the gathering, Japan claimed that Seoul's concerns were not based on scientific evidence.
Since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, South Korea has been expressing concerns over the possible negative effects on the country.
In April, the World Trade Organization ruled in favor of Seoul's import restrictions on Japanese seafood. Since 2013, South Korea has banned all seafood imports from eight Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima.
