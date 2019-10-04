Seoul rivals set for rematch in S. Korean baseball postseason

Brigham dominated the Twins in his five regular season starts, going 1-0 with a 1.61 ERA and striking out 21 in 22 1/3 innings. That was Brigham's lowest ERA against any opponent this year. Jokisch was 1-1 in two starts against the Twins but had a 5.06 ERA, with six strikeouts and seven walks in 10 2/3 innings.