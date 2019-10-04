Seoul stocks up, Korean won soars late Friday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded higher late Friday morning, while the Korean won surged against the U.S. dollar on hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting interest rates.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 1.75 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,033.66 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. stocks rose Thursday (local time) on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will lower interest rates followings signs of a slowing economy. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.47 percent to close at 26,201.04.
In Seoul, large caps traded mixed, though tech and chemical shares were strong.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 1.16 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.64 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 1.52 percent, while South Korea's top refiner SK Innovation added 1.23 percent.
Auto shares were weak. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.17 percent, and its sister company Kia Motors plunged 2.93 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,196.40 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 9.60 won from the previous session's close.
