Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Seoul to discuss food aid to N. Korea with WFP amid Pyongyang's silence
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it will discuss with the World Food Programme (WFP) what to do with promised food aid to North Korea as the communist nation remains unresponsive to the offer.
In June, South Korea announced the plan to provide 50,000 tons of rice to the North via the WFP to help the impoverished country address its worsening food shortages. Seoul's original plan was to complete the delivery by the end of this month.
But as the North has reportedly been refusing to accept the aid, taking issue with a joint military drill South Korea conducted with the United States last month, Seoul's unification ministry said it will discuss how to handle the issue with the U.N. body. The government has been waiting to confirm the North's official stance through the WFP, which has an office in Pyongyang.
Goseong to halt east coast DMZ trail program to deter spread of ASF
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- A Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) hiking trail on the east coast will be closed indefinitely this week as part of the government's efforts to fight the spread of African swine fever (ASF) in inter-Korean border areas, officials said Monday.
The Gangwon Province county of Goseong, about 160 kilometers northeast of Seoul, said it will shut down the Goseong DMZ Peace Trail program Tuesday, following similar decisions by two other border towns in the central and western border regions on Sept. 19 to halt their own DMZ trail programs.
Goseong launched the nation's first DMZ Peace Trail program in April as part of Seoul's efforts to allow visitors to experience inter-Korean peace and the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.
S. Korean flag expected to be raised in Pyongyang during World Cup qualifier: ministry
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national flag is expected to be put up at a stadium in Pyongyang during next month's World Cup qualifier between the two sides, Seoul's unification ministry said Monday.
North Korea is set to host the game on Oct. 15 as the two Koreas were placed in the same group for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification in what would be a rare sports exchange between the two sides.
"As the North has said that it will prepare the match in accordance with international practices, issues such as hoisting the national flag will be handled in line with such practices," ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min told a regular press briefing.
Panmunjom tours suspended to stem spread of African swine fever
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Tuesday that it will temporarily suspend civilian tours of the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom as part of efforts to stem the spread of African swine fever.
The ministry said that it will suspend the Panmunjom tours starting Tuesday in close coordination with the United Nations Command, which oversees activities in the area.
South Korea has confirmed nine cases of the highly contagious and deadly animal disease since mid-September. Most cases were reported in the north near the inter-Korean border.
Int'l lawyers call for repatriation of N.K. restaurant workers
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- A group of international lawyers urged South Korea to send a group of North Korean restaurant workers back to the communist nation after concluding that the South's then government orchestrated their 2016 defection after abducting them.
The 12 North Korean waitresses, employees of a restaurant in China, defected to the South, along with a male manager. In an unusual move, the government immediately released the news of the massive defection, just five days ahead of general elections, raising speculation that the authorities might have pulled some strings behind the rare group defection.
In the final report of their probe into the case released Monday, the lawyers concluded that the North Koreans were the victims of an abduction and called on Seoul to repatriate them. They also recommended that the South compensate the women and their families and that the officials involved to be punished.
Fewer S. Koreans see need for unification with N. Korea than 2 years ago: survey
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- More South Koreans view the need for inter-Korean unification negatively than two years ago, while showing an increasing tendency to treat North Korea as a country to cooperate with, a survey conducted by a state-run think tank showed Wednesday.
According to the 2018 survey by the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, obtained from Baek Seung-joo, a lawmaker of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, the number of people who see a need to reunify their country with the North came to 50.8 percent, down 10.8 percentage points from 2016, with 47.3 percent of respondents opposed to the idea of reunification, up 11.3 percentage points.
The latest survey was conducted on 1,011 people throughout the country from Sept. 12 through Oct. 5 last year and has a sampling error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
N. Korea's official paper blames Seoul's 'betrayal' for stalemate in inter-Korean ties
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper blamed South Korea's "betrayal behaviors" for the current stalemate in inter-Korean relations, urging Seoul to "return to basics" and respect the spirit of last year's summit agreements.
The criticism came a day after North Korea said that Pyongyang and Washington agreed to resume working-level talks after months of impasse following their February summit, raising cautious hopes that progress in the upcoming talks could help the stalled inter-Korean relations move forward.
"The South Korean authorities have been passing the buck for the current stalemate in the North-South relations," the Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary. "It cannot be anything but very impure words and actions that reverse black and white."
