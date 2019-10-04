Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
S. Korea, U.S. vow continued sanctions enforcement against N. Korea, push for change through diplomacy
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States reaffirmed their commitment on Friday to implementing U.N. Security Council resolutions against North Korea until its denuclearization, agreeing to strive to expedite diplomatic efforts to bring about changes, Seoul's defense ministry said.
They made the pledge during the 16th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD), which took place in Seoul for two days from Thursday.
The biannual meeting took place as North Korea test-fired short-range projectiles, including ballistic missiles, in recent months. Pyongyang has carried out 10 rounds of major weapons tests so far this year, with the latest one taking place earlier this month.
White House sends positive signal to Pyongyang with 'relationship transformation' message: Seoul official
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The White House has made clear its resolve to "transform" relations with North Korea, effectively sending a strong signal to Pyongyang ahead of the envisioned resumption of working-level nuclear talks, a South Korean government official has said.
He was briefing foreign correspondents here on Friday on the outcome of the New York summit between President Donald Trump and President Moon Jae-in earlier this week.
Cheong Wa Dae earlier said Moon and Trump "exchanged views on how to achieve substantive results at an early stage in the working-level negotiations between the United States and North Korea."
N. Korean envoy to U.N. 'positive' about U.S.-N. Korea talks
NEW YORK, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song said Saturday he is "positive" about a possible resumption of denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea.
Kim made the remark at a banquet dinner of the 2019 Global Peace Forum on Korea at Columbia University in New York.
Asked about ongoing efforts to arrange a working-level meeting between Washington and Pyongyang, Kim told Yonhap News Agency that he is "positive about the prospect."
Bolton: N.K. leader will never give up nukes voluntarily under current circumstances
WASHINGTON, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will never give up his nuclear weapons voluntarily under the current circumstances, former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Monday.
Bolton, who was dismissed earlier this month by President Donald Trump due to clashes over North Korea policy and other issues, made the remark at a forum in Washington as the two countries are expected to resume working-level talks on denuclearization in the coming weeks.
"It seems to me clear that the DPRK has not made a strategic decision to give up its nuclear weapons. In fact, I think the contrary is true," Bolton said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
N.K. ambassador urges U.S. to come to nuclear talks with new proposal
WASHINGTON, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations urged the United States on Monday to come to denuclearization negotiations with a new proposal acceptable to Pyongyang.
In an address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Ambassador Kim Song said it is up to Washington to turn any future negotiations into a "window of opportunity" or "an occasion that will hasten the crisis."
His remarks come as Washington and Pyongyang are expected to resume working-level talks in the coming weeks to negotiate the North's denuclearization in exchange for U.S. economic and political concessions.
N.K. top nuke envoy voices optimism ahead of talks with U.S.
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator on Thursday voiced "high expectations and optimism" over upcoming working-level talks with the U.S. as he left for Sweden for the meeting amid fresh tensions over Pyongyang's missile test.
"(We) are heading to working-level negotiations with the U.S," Kim Myong-gil told reporters at Beijing International Capital Airport. "As the U.S. side sent a new signal, I bear high expectations and optimism, and I am also optimistic about the results."
Earlier in the day, Kim and three other officials arrived in Beijing from Pyongyang for the high-stakes talks. The four were confirmed to have reserved tickets on an Air China flight bound for Stockholm.
Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
WASHINGTON, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States will be talking to North Korea soon, indicating denuclearization negotiations will go ahead as planned despite the regime's test-firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile earlier this week.
Trump's remarks come as negotiators from the two countries are expected to meet in Sweden this weekend to resume working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime.
"We'll see," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if North Korea has gone too far with the SLBM launch. "They want to talk, and we'll be talking to them soon. We'll see."
N. Korea's chief envoy arrives in Sweden for nuke talks with U.S.
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator arrived in Stockholm on Thursday to resume working-level denuclearization negotiations with the United States this weekend.
Kim Myong-gil and his delegation arrived at Stockholm Arlanda Airport around 5:40 p.m. on a flight from Beijing. They left the airport shortly after through the VIP hall instead of the main arrivals gate.
The U.S. chief negotiator, Stephen Biegun, is also expected to head to the Swedish capital soon. North Korea said earlier that the two sides will have preliminary contact Friday before holding working-level discussions on Saturday.
U.S. says N.K. missile was fired from sea-based platform, not submarine
WASHINGTON, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday that North Korea's latest missile launch appeared to have come from a sea-based platform, not a submarine.
The comments come after North Korea said it successfully tested a new submarine-launched ballistic missile off its east coast Wednesday.
"We assess that it was a short to medium-range ballistic missile," JCS spokesman Air Force Col. Patrick Ryder told reporters, adding that it flew some 280 miles (450 kilometers) into the East Sea.
Britain, France, Germany request U.N. meeting on N.K. missile launch
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Britain, France and Germany on Thursday requested a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss North Korea's recent test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
The meeting was requested for Friday, but it will likely take place next week, Reuters reported.
Speaking during a parliamentary audit of his mission, South Korean Ambassador to the U.N. Cho Tae-yul said he was briefed that the meeting had likely been postponed to next week.
