Doosan Infracore extends supply deal with U.S. engine producer
14:54 October 04, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's leading construction equipment maker, said Friday it has extended an engine supply deal with U.S.-based industrial engine producer Power Solutions International (PSI) Inc.
Under the new agreement, Doosan Infracore will supply natural gas-powered engines to PSI until 2023. The company didn't reveal value of the deal, adding that export volume will depend on the market situation in North America.
Doosan Infracore has been doing business with PSI since 2008.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword