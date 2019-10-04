Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Doosan Infracore #PSI

Doosan Infracore extends supply deal with U.S. engine producer

14:54 October 04, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's leading construction equipment maker, said Friday it has extended an engine supply deal with U.S.-based industrial engine producer Power Solutions International (PSI) Inc.

Under the new agreement, Doosan Infracore will supply natural gas-powered engines to PSI until 2023. The company didn't reveal value of the deal, adding that export volume will depend on the market situation in North America.

Doosan Infracore has been doing business with PSI since 2008.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK