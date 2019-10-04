Seoul shares down for 2nd day, Korean won surges
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed lower Friday on a selling spree by foreigner investors during a choppy trading session. The Korean won sharply rose against the U.S. dollar amid hopes of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.22 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 2,020.69. Trading volume was slim at 394 million shares worth about 3.81 trillion won (US$3.1 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 666 to 157.
The index started slightly higher following overnight Wall Street gains but fluctuated later before closing lower.
"The market searched for a direction with mixed speculation on the U.S. Federal Reserve's possible rate cut and global economic woes," said Tae Yoon-sun, an analyst at KB Securities. "With major events, including the U.S.-China trade talks, scheduled for next week, investors were in a wait-and-see mode."
Foreign investors sold a net 145 billion won, extending their selling spree to five consecutive trading sessions. Individual investors scooped up a net 100 billion won, while institutions bought a net 21 billion won on the Seoul bourse.
Most large caps were in negative terrain, except tech shares.
Top cap Samsung Electronics gained 0.84 percent to reach 48,000 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.01 percent to 80,300 won.
Autos were among the losers. Industry leader Hyundai Motor dropped 1.56 percent to 126,500 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors plunged 3.5 percent to 42,750 won. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 1.22 percent to close at 242,500 won.
South Korea's top web portal service provider, Naver, tumbled 4.14 percent to 150,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,196.80 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 9.20 won from the previous session's close, amid increased appetite for risky assets and the dollar's overall weakness against major currencies.
(END)