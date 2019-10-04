Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Moon eyes multinational firms' participation if Kaesong complex reopened
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Friday he will make efforts to encourage multinational companies to invest in a now-shuttered industrial park, previously run jointly with North Korea, if operations at the factory zone are resumed.
He was responding to a request by Kim Ki-mun, chairman of the Korea Federation of SMEs to lure foreign companies into the factory zone in the future during his luncheon meeting with the heads of four local business lobby groups.
(LEAD) S. Korea uses helicopters to spray disinfectant over DMZ to prevent spread of ASF
SEOUL -- South Korea's military flew helicopters to spray disinfectant over the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas Friday as it launched a weeklong quarantine operation to prevent the spread of African swine fever, the defense ministry said.
The military began the operations near Yeoncheon, north of Seoul, earlier in the day after traces of the infectious animal virus were found in a dead wild boar inside the DMZ, some 1.4 kilometers north of the DMZ's southern boundary, this week.
Seoul shares down for 2nd day, Korean won surges
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower Friday on a selling spree by foreigner investors during a choppy trading session. The Korean won sharply rose against the U.S. dollar amid hopes of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.22 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 2,020.69. Trading volume was slim at 394 million shares worth about 3.81 trillion won (US$3.1 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 666 to 157.
Main opposition ratchets up political attacks over justice minister following massive rally
SEOUL -- The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) called for a probe into the justice minister over corruption allegations on Friday, one day after conservatives held a massive rally to demand his dismissal.
The conservative party ratcheted up its political attacks on Justice Minister Cho Kuk and the ruling party, apparently buoyed by Thursday's rally in downtown Seoul, in which the party claimed around 3 million people took part.
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
SEJONG -- After looking for a perfect place for her family for years, Cho Yeoun-hoa and her family moved in April from an apartment where her daughter couldn't play the cello at night to a stand-alone house in the country's administrative city of Sejong that also happened to be solar-powered.
The 47-year-old housewife-turned-salary worker had read about generating electricity using solar panels on the roof of a house in articles but wasn't previously interested in the concept.
