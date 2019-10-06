Trade disputes may deal further blow to S. Korean economy: S&P official
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea could suffer a further setback if trade tensions between the United States and China, as well as another trade row with Japan, further drag on the global economy, a senior Standard & Poor's official has said.
South Korea -- a small open economy -- depends heavily on exports and foreign capital investment, a situation that makes it vulnerable to external shocks.
South Korea's exports fell 11.7 percent on-year to US$44.7 billion in September, extending their on-year decline to a 10th consecutive month due to weak prices of semiconductors and the yearlong trade row between the U.S. and China.
By country, South Korea's exports to China, its biggest trading partner, fell 21.8 percent on-year, and those to the U.S. fell 2.2 percent over the cited period, according to data from the trade ministry.
About 40 percent of South Korea's exports go to the United States and China -- South Korea's top two trading partners and the world's two largest economies.
"Any further deterioration in anything export-related -- so either the Japan-Korea or U.S.-China relationship -- dragging on the global economy, global trade may impact Korea further," Elena Okorochenko, managing director and head of Asia Pacific at S&P Global Ratings, said in a recent interview with Yonhap News Agency.
Adding to woes over Asia's fourth-largest economy, Tokyo has been imposing tighter regulations on exports to Seoul since July of three materials -- resist, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide -- that are critical for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays.
In August, Japan also removed South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners. Last month, South Korea also stripped Japan of its own list of trusted trade partners in a tit-for-tat measure.
But Okorochenko said the ratings of Korea and Japan are unaffected, adding that the impact is small enough and their economies, the external position and the fiscal position, are resilient enough to absorb it at the current rating levels.
Thomas Byrne, president of the Korea Society, also said the biggest downside risk facing Asia's fourth-largest economy is the slowdown in global trade, which he said is a negative because South Korea is very export dependent.
The South Korean economy "isn't doing too well. There's not enough investment that we create jobs," Byrne said in a recent interview. "So that's another challenge facing the Korean economy."
He served as a senior vice president at Moody's Investors Service, before assuming the post at the New York-based nonprofit organization.
Okorochenko also said the slowing investment "has been a main drag" for Asia's fourth-biggest economy and added labor markets remain quite weak with the unemployment drifting higher until recently.
South Korea's facility investment fell 12.3 percent in the January-June period from a year earlier in the latest sign of the country's slowing economy.
Last week, S&P revised down its growth forecast for South Korea's economy this year to 1.8 percent from its previous 2 percent forecast in July. S&P also said that the South Korean economy could grow 2.1 percent in 2020, also down from its previous forecast of 2.6 percent.
South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki told lawmakers last week, "It appears difficult (for South Korea) to achieve its 2.4 percent growth target, but he said the government has no plan to revise down its economic forecast."
In July, South Korea slashed its economic growth outlook for this year to between 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent from its previous forecast of between 2.6 percent and 2.7 percent in December, citing weak exports and sluggish investment.
