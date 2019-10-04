Moon reaffirms commitment to co-hosting 2032 Olympics with N. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday reaffirmed Seoul's resolve to co-host of the 2032 Olympic Games with North Korea in his opening address at the nation's biggest athletic competition.
In February, the two Koreas sent a joint bid for the 2032 Olympics to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
"When the inter-Korean talks were cut off and relations were difficult, sports opened the door for meetings and dialogue," Moon said during the opening ceremony of the 100th Korean National Sports Festival at Jamsil Sports Complex in southern Seoul.
Noting that the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, in which North Korea participated, helped resume peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, Moon said a possible first-ever co-hosting of Olympics will open an era of co-prosperity of the two Koreas. He asked citizens and sports communities support the efforts.
Moon also used the speech to celebrate the centennial of the national sports contest and promise to support athletes and promote sport activities among the public.
"The government will extend support to allow all athletes to achieve their dreams while their autonomy and rights are guaranteed, and to demonstrate their best skills based on equal and fair opportunities," Moon said.
The contest will be held in Seoul until next Thursday.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)