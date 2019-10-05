U.S., N. Korea likely hold preliminary nuclear talks in Sweden
STOCKHOLM/SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. and North Korean officials likely held preliminary discussions in Stockholm Friday ahead of the full resumption of working-level denuclearization negotiations at the weekend.
Negotiators from the two sides could be seen at various locations in the Swedish capital but none responded to reporters' questions about where and when they planned to meet.
The North's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong-gil, arrived with his delegation in Stockholm Thursday, while the U.S. team, led by Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, was seen at the Swedish foreign ministry building Friday.
The working-level negotiations are being held for the first time since a February summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam ended without any agreement.
Only days earlier, on Wednesday, the North test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile in an apparent move to increase its leverage ahead of the high-stakes talks.
Swedish media reported that the two sides planned to meet at a conference center north of Stockholm both for the preliminary discussions Friday and the working-level negotiations Saturday.
The meeting place, Villa Elfvik Strand, is about a 10-minute car ride from the North Korean Embassy. The flags of all three countries, including Sweden, were placed side by side inside the building.
Friday's preliminary discussions likely involved the deputy chiefs of the two teams -- Mark Lambert of the U.S. and Kwon Jong-gun of the North, observers said.
Kwon and five others left the North Korean Embassy around 9:40 a.m. but refused to disclose their destination to reporters.
The highly secretive movements of both delegations suggest the two countries are seeking to minimize media coverage and focus on the negotiations.
The North's delegation chief, Kim, voiced optimism in Beijing on Thursday en route to Sweden.
"As the U.S. side sent a new signal, I bear high expectations and optimism, and I am also optimistic about the results," he told reporters at Beijing International Capital Airport.
In recent weeks, top U.S. officials' statements have also raised optimism about a compromise with Pyongyang.
Trump has made remarks that hinted he is warming to Pyongyang's call for a "new calculation method," while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has repeated conciliatory messages such as there being a "bright future" for a nuclear-free North Korea.
Still, it remains to be seen whether the two sides can produce meaningful progress in the upcoming talks given that they appear to remain far apart on the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization, its disarmament method and what rewards it will receive in return.
Washington has demanded that under a big-picture scheme, Pyongyang take sweeping denuclearization steps, insisting that sanctions relief will follow substantive progress in its denuclearization.
Pyongyang has called for an early easing of sanctions in return for its disarmament steps, while sticking to a piecemeal, step-by-step method that could help it string out negotiations and wring more concessions from Washington.
