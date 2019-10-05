Saturday's weather forecast
09:01 October 05, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/16 Cloudy 30
Incheon 22/16 Cloudy 30
Suwon 23/17 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 23/19 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 23/18 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 20/18 Rain 60
Gangneung 19/19 Rain 80
Jeonju 22/18 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 21/18 Cloudy 10
Jeju 22/20 Sunny 20
Daegu 26/19 Cloudy 30
Busan 26/20 Sunny 60
(END)
