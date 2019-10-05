Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:01 October 05, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/16 Cloudy 30

Incheon 22/16 Cloudy 30

Suwon 23/17 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 23/19 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 23/18 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 20/18 Rain 60

Gangneung 19/19 Rain 80

Jeonju 22/18 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 21/18 Cloudy 10

Jeju 22/20 Sunny 20

Daegu 26/19 Cloudy 30

Busan 26/20 Sunny 60

(END)

