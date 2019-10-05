Senegalese president, ex-LWF chief named winners of Sunhak Peace Prize
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Senegalese President Macky Sall and a former religious group chief were named the winners of a peace prize established by the wife of late Unification Church founder Moon Sun-myung, organizers said Saturday.
The Sunhak Peace Prize committee also said that former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will receive a special prize for his dedication to helping address global challenges, such as climate change, during his stint as the U.N. chief from 2007-2016.
The committee recognized the Senegalese leader's transparent policy to improve his African country's economic development, while praising Munib A. Younan, former president of Lutheran World Federation, for his efforts to promote religious harmony in the conflict-laden Middle East.
The prize was founded in 2013 by Han Hak-ja, the widow of the late Moon, to recognize individuals who have sacrificed themselves for peace and praise them for their work, the organizers said.
The winners of the peace prize will be given US$1 million in prize money, while the winner of a special prize will get $500,000. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Seoul on Feb. 5.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)