U.S. had 'good discussions' at nuke talks with N.K.: State Dept.

04:55 October 06, 2019

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The United States had "good discussions" with North Korea during working-level negotiations on denuclearizing the regime, the State Department said Saturday

The comment from department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus came after North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator said the talks, held in Stockholm earlier in the day, broke down because the U.S. failed to bring a new proposal.

"The early comments from the DPRK delegation do not reflect the content or the spirit of today's 8 1/2 hour discussion," Ortagus said in a statement, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "The U.S. brought creative ideas and had good discussions with its DPRK counterparts."

