Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 October 06, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/13 Sunny 20

Incheon 22/14 Sunny 20

Suwon 22/14 Sunny 20

Cheongju 22/14 Sunny 20

Daejeon 23/14 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 21/10 Sunny 20

Gangneung 19/12 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 23/15 Sunny 20

Gwangju 24/15 Sunny 20

Jeju 23/18 Rain 60

Daegu 22/15 Sunny 20

Busan 23/16 Sunny 20

