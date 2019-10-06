N. Korea to rev up efforts to strengthen ties with China
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Sunday vowed to develop the country's relations with China "regardless of the international situation" as they marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their bilateral ties.
In a commentary, the Rodong Sinmun, the country's mouthpiece, also said the development of their relations is "fully in accordance" with the interests of the two sides.
"No matter how the international situation changes, it is the firm will of our party and the government to inherit the friendly relations between the two countries and develop them to a new level," the newspaper said.
Referring to a series of reciprocal visits by the two countries' officials, as well as cooperative projects between the two sides, the newspaper said efforts are under way to strengthen the bilateral relations.
Pyongyang and Beijing have been tightening their strong ties in recent months, with their leaders holding five summit talks since March last year.
In a show of their strong ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Pyongyang in June, marking the first trip by a Chinese head of state to North Korea in 14 years.
"Our people will, as in the past, hold hands with the Chinese people and continue our struggle for regional peace and a security guarantee ... and put an all-out effort to continue development of the two countries' friendly ties," the newspaper said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
