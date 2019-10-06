1998 -- President Kim Dae-jung and first lady Lee Hee-ho leave for a four-day state visit to Japan. After a meeting with Japanese Emperor Akihito, Kim held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi to announce a joint declaration, in which they pledged to overcome the past and build new relations. In the declaration, Obuchi said he "humbly accepted the historical fact that Japanese colonial rule inflicted horrendous damage and pain on the Korean people" and expressed remorse.

