Young pitcher puts team above all in 1st postseason
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- At 22 and four seasons into his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) career, LG Twins' right-hander Kim Dae-hyun is finally about to get his first taste of the playoffs.
The Twins defeated the NC Dinos in the wild-card game Thursday, setting up the first-round meeting against the Kiwoom Heroes starting Sunday. Kim, who didn't pitch in the wild-card contest, admitted Sunday that he doesn't know what to expect, as far as how nervous or excited he'll feel once he steps on the mound.
One thing is clear: Kim will be pitching with more sense of urgency.
"I'll be ready to go on back-to-back days if that's what the team wants," Kim told Yonhap News Agency at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. "I'll be pitching in every game like it's the last. This is the postseason, and there's no point of resting."
Kim enjoyed his best regular season in 2019, going 5-4 with nine holds, with a career-low 3.78 ERA in a career-high 41 appearances. He was a key member in one of the KBO's top bullpens, but he struggled mightily against the Heroes.
Kim was rocked for 11 earned runs in just 7 1/3 innings against them in six appearances, with an ERA of 13.5, by far his worst against any opponent this season.
But Kim sounded confident going up against the Heroes, the league's highest-scoring team in the regular season.
"I think in a short series like this, you can throw all regular season numbers out the window," he said. "It's just a matter of who stays focused and makes the right decisions."
Asked if there was any particular Kiwoom hitter he wanted to get the better of, Kim shook his head and said: "It doesn't matter which hitters I beat. The important thing is for the team to win. Whether I get to pitch one inning or two innings, I want to help the team win."
Having watched one postseason game from the bench, Kim said the atmosphere in the dugout felt different than in the regular season.
"It was fun to be there (in the dugout), but the air felt heavier," Kim said. "There will be pressure on both sides during the postseason. I want to make sure I won't have any regrets when it's all said and done."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
