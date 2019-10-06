Rays' Choi Ji-man hitless for 3rd straight postseason game
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Tampa Bay Rays' South Korean infielder Choi Ji-man has gone hitless for his third straight postseason game.
Choi went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk in the Rays' 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Saturday (local time).
The Astros have won the first two games of the best-of-five series, which will move to the Rays' home, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Monday.
Houston starter Gerrit Cole struck out 15 batters in 7 2/3 innings, and Choi, who batted cleanup and played first base, was victimized three times.
In the top of the first, Choi struck out on a foul tip on a 98.1 mph fastball. In the fourth, Choi swung and missed on a 2-2 fastball, clocked at 99.3 mph.
Choi went down swinging again in the seventh inning, this time on a 100 mph fastball.
Choi came on with two men on and nobody out in the ninth, with the Rays down 3-0 against Houston closer Roberto Osuna. Choi battled him for an eight-pitch walk that loaded the bases and was lifted for pinch runner Joey Wendle.
The Rays only eked out one run from their late rally and will go home down 2-0 in the series.
