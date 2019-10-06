Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Seoul Auction #Hong Kong #arts #auction

S. Korean artist Park's work sold for US$1.9 mln in Hong Kong auction

16:23 October 06, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- A work by late South Korean artist Park Soo-keun has been sold for HK$15 million (US$1.9 million) at an auction in Hong Kong, a Seoul-based auction house said Sunday.

Park's "Children Playing Game" garnered the highest price among works sold during Seoul Auction's 30th Hong Kong Sale, where a total of 6.6 billion won (US$5.5 million) worth of artworks was sold.

Estimated to have been produced in the early 1960s, Park's work depicts three children playing on the ground.

Among the other sold pieces was another renowned South Korean artist Lee U-fan's "East Winds," which went for HK$13.5 million.

Seoul Auction is set to hold another auction in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan later this month.

This image, provided by Seoul Auction, shows late South Korean artist Park Soo-keun's "Children Playing Game." It was sold for HK$15 million (US$1.9 million) during an auction event in Hong Kong on Oct. 5, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK