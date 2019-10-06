S. Korean artist Park's work sold for US$1.9 mln in Hong Kong auction
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- A work by late South Korean artist Park Soo-keun has been sold for HK$15 million (US$1.9 million) at an auction in Hong Kong, a Seoul-based auction house said Sunday.
Park's "Children Playing Game" garnered the highest price among works sold during Seoul Auction's 30th Hong Kong Sale, where a total of 6.6 billion won (US$5.5 million) worth of artworks was sold.
Estimated to have been produced in the early 1960s, Park's work depicts three children playing on the ground.
Among the other sold pieces was another renowned South Korean artist Lee U-fan's "East Winds," which went for HK$13.5 million.
Seoul Auction is set to hold another auction in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan later this month.
(END)