(6th LD) N. Korea rules out talks with U.S. until withdrawal of anti-North Korea policy
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Sunday it does not have any willingness to talk with the United States again until Washington takes "practical measures for complete and irreversible withdrawal of hostile policy against" Pyongyang after their working-level talks broke down in Stockholm.
In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, the North's foreign ministry blamed Washington for "abusing" the U.S.-North Korea talks for their own domestic politics and added that it is "groundless" to say that the two sides will meet again in a few weeks.
"The U.S. did nothing to prepare for these negotiations, but only pursued their political interest by using the North Korea-U.S. talks for their domestic politics," the statement said.
Negotiators from the two sides met in Stockholm to resume denuclearization talks that had stalled since the collapse of February's second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Kim Myong-gil, the North's chief negotiator, told reporters after meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, that the talks broke down due to the failure of the U.S. to come up with a new proposal.
