Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea rules out talks with U.S. until withdrawal of hostile policy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea urges U.S. to withdraw hostile policy, saying ICBMs depend on U.S. (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea urges U.S. to withdraw hostile policy, saying ICBMs depend on U.S.
(Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea says no talks with U.S. until withdrawal of hostile policy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- No deal between N. Korea, U.S. in Stockholm (Segye Times)
-- Talks between U.S., N. Korea break down (Chosun Ilbo)
-- No. of prosecutors probing corruption doubles during Moon administration (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Supporters of justice minister hold rally (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea declares no deal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Talks between Pyongyang, Washington ... empty-handed (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- No deal in Stockholm ... N. Korea, Washington reunite after 7 months (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Nuke talks in Stockholm end in acrimony (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- US, North Korea face uphill battle in nuke talks (Korea Herald)
-- US, North Korea fail to reach accord in Sweden talks (Korea Times)
(END)