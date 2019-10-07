S. Korea hold Women's World Cup champions U.S. to 1-1 draw in friendly
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has held the reigning FIFA Women's World Cup champions United States to a 1-1 draw in their second friendly meeting of the month.
Ji So-yun put the Taeguk Ladies on the board first in the 34th minute at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday (local time), only to be tied up by Carli Lloyd's goal for the hosts three minutes later. South Korea then held on for the draw despite some last-minute American pressure.
South Korea remained winless against the Americans with three draws and 10 losses. This was the first of the three draws in which South Korea scored the first goal.
The draw halted the U.S. international winning streak at 17 and their clean sheet streak at five.
South Korea had dropped the first friendly against the U.S. 2-0 last Thursday in Charlotte.
Ji, South Korea's all-time leading scorer, opened the scoring with her 55th career goal and her first against the U.S., with a 34th-minute shot that sailed just past the outstretched hands of the American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.
Lloyd evened the score in the 37th with a header off Megan Rapinoe's long pass.
South Korea played the final 10 minutes of the match one player down, after Son Hwa-yeon was sent off with a red card, but managed to survive a furious American charge.
Lloyd had a potential winning goal called back in the 93rd minute because she was ruled offside. Late in stoppage time, Mallory Pugh had a shot deflect off hands of goalkeeper Kim Min-jung and off the crossbar.
This was the final match for the retiring U.S. coach Jill Ellis after five-plus years leading the top women's team.
According to The Associated Press, 33,027 fans attended the match at Soldier Field, the third-largest crowd on the American team's post-World Cup victory tour.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
