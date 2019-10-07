Seoul stocks open higher on large cap gains
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Monday on gains in large caps following a strong rally by U.S. stocks last week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 8.28 points, or 0.41 percent, to reach 2,028.97 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Friday (New York time), the Dow Jones industrial average jumped 1.42 percent to close at 26,573.72 on strong job data.
Most large caps were in positive terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 0.62 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix soared 1 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor spiked 1.58 percent, and No.2 player Kia Motors gained 0.58 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,195.45 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.35 won from the previous session's close.
