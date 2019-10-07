N. Korean newspaper highlights science education to boost national power
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper said Monday that science and technology education is key to strengthening national power, highlighting the role of teachers in raising young talent in the country.
In an editorial to mark World Teachers' Day, which fell on Saturday, the Rodong Sinmun said competition between countries has become a competition of science and technology and a competition to create the talent to contribute to development in those sectors.
"At various sectors in the society, the demand for talents to lead the new era is dramatically increasing," it said. "Teachers of our country are working hard to play their role to realize the party's goal to ... turn the country into one with strong talents."
Since taking office in late 2011, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has shown great interest in education and the development of science and technology, apparently trying to nurture talented people and boost the country's economy as it struggles with crushing global sanctions.
During a key policy speech in April, Kim said, "Science and technology serve as key engines for the development of (a) self-supporting economy."
North Korea also revised its constitution in April to state that, "Science and technology power is the nation's most important strategic resource."
