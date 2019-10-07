S. Korean stocks slightly down late Monday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded a tad lower late Monday morning, paring earlier gains on tech losses.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 1.40 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,019.29 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index had opened slightly higher, tracking gains on Wall Street last week on strong job data.
Large caps traded mixed, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics staying flat.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.37 percent, while top chemicals firm LG Chem plunged 2.53 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.79 percent, but its smaller affiliate Kia Motors dipped 1.52 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,197.00 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.20 won from the previous session's close.
