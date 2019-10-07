Seoul names five influencers as PR envoys
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government has picked five foreign social media influencers as its new public relations ambassadors, officials said Monday.
They are Thai entertainment and game content creator VRZO and four fashion and makeup experts -- Changmakeup of Vietnam, Sissel AB of Denmark, Joan Kim of the United States and Shang Wenjie of China.
They will star in a PR video set in Seoul's major tourist attractions. The video will come in two versions -- a 15-second piece to be shown at about 1,000 theaters in the United States, China, Turkey, Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar and a 90-second video to be featured on the influencers' YouTube and Instagram pages.
The ambassador certificates will be awarded in a ceremony in the afternoon.
