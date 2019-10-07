Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) N.K.'s top nuke negotiator says it's up to U.S. to keep talks alive
BEIJING -- North Korea's top nuclear negotiator said Monday that it is up to the United States as to whether the two countries will hold additional denuclearization talks after the first negotiations between the two sides in seven months broke off.
Kim Myong-gil made the remarks in Beijing on his way back home after holding working-level denuclearization talks with his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, in Sweden on Saturday, warning that a "terrible" incident could happen if the negotiations don't go well.
"It's up to the U.S. whether to hold talks later on," Kim told reporters. "Ask the U.S. whether to continue talks ... If the U.S. is not well prepared, who knows what terrible incident could happen. Let's wait and see."
Asked if the two sides could sit down again "in two weeks" as suggested by the U.S. in the wake of the Stockholm meeting, Kim voiced skepticism, saying that Washington has failed to come up with a new proposal and that he does not believe it will prepare one in such a short period of time.
(LEAD) Top nuclear envoy leaves for U.S. after Sweden talks break down
SEOUL -- South Korea's chief nuclear envoy left for Washington on Monday for talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts after the breakdown of the working-level nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea in Sweden.
During the four-day visit, Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will meet Stephen Biegun, U.S. special representative for North Korea, in Washington to coordinate their positions and strategies in the follow-up to Saturday's talks between Biegun and North Korea's top nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong-gil.
He will also have bilateral talks there with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeki Takizaki, as well as a trilateral meeting with the two envoys, on joint efforts for the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, according to the foreign ministry.
(Yonhap Interview) After running in N. Korea, British snowboarder convinced sport can open up isolated countries
SEOUL -- For British Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller, North Korea was unknown territory, literally. And running a marathon was unknown territory, figuratively.
This past spring, she decided to throw herself into both when she entered an international marathon in Pyongyang. And the 28-year-old came away with renewed faith in the power of sport as "a tool at opening up the most isolated places" -- even the country often referred to as the "Hermit Kingdom."
"My takeaway moment is how sport really is a powerful language," Fuller told Yonhap News Agency in a recent e-mail interview. "It can be used as a tool to bring people together even in the most isolated and cut-off situations."
S. Korea almost completes culling of potentially ASF-affected pigs
SEOUL -- South Korea's agriculture ministry said Monday it has nearly completed the culling of pigs potentially exposed to African swine fever (ASF) in border areas as it struggles to prevent the disease from reaching southern parts of the country.
As of Monday morning, South Korea had culled around 145,000 pigs since the start of the country's first-ever ASF outbreak in mid-September, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. The number accounts for more than 1 percent of pigs raised across the country.
So far, South Korea has reported 13 ASF cases, all of them in areas neighboring North Korea.
As a preventive measure, Seoul has culled all pigs within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms.
The ministry is also purchasing all pigs outside of that boundary in Paju and Gimpo -- cities that have reported five and two cases, respectively -- for slaughter and safety checks before the meat is released on the market.
N. Korean newspaper highlights science education to boost national power
SEOUL -- North Korea's main newspaper said Monday that science and technology education is key to strengthening national power, highlighting the role of teachers in raising young talent in the country.
In an editorial to mark World Teachers' Day, which fell on Saturday, the Rodong Sinmun said competition between countries has become a competition of science and technology and a competition to create the talent to contribute to development in those sectors.
"At various sectors in the society, the demand for talents to lead the new era is dramatically increasing," it said. "Teachers of our country are working hard to play their role to realize the party's goal to ... turn the country into one with strong talents."
Korea's 'Mr. Sunshine' wins top TV drama award at Busan film festival
BUSAN -- "Mr. Sunshine," a South Korean TV drama about the country's resistance movement against Japanese colonialists, has won the top prize at the inaugural Asian Content Awards of the Busan International Film Festival.
The awards were created to recognize Asia's outstanding TV and streaming series that aired within the past five years. The awards ceremony was held Sunday as part of the film festival under way in the southern port city from last Thursday to this coming Saturday.
Kim Yong-gyu, chief producer of the 2018 hit drama, received the Best Creative Award. The Best Asia Drama prize was shared by Thailand's "Hormones: The Series" and Singapore's "Faculty."
The Best Actor Award went to China's Lei Jia Yin of "The Longest Day in Chang'an," Korea's Kim Nam-gil of "The Fiery Priest" and Japan's Yamada Takayuki of "The Naked Director."
