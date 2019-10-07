Ryu Hyun-jin keeps Dodgers in game, gets help from teammates in NLDS win
WASHINGTON, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- So much has to go right for a pitcher to win a postseason game, and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin, who started Game 3 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, got more than his share of help from his teammates.
But make no mistake: Ryu also did his part on the mound to keep the Dodgers in the game by overcoming a shaky start to his first postseason game of 2019.
Ryu was credited with the win in the Dodgers' 10-4 victory at Nationals Park, after holding the Nationals to two runs on four hits in five innings.
The defense came through for Ryu early on, and the lineup that led the National League in runs and on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) during the regular season put up a crooked number in a decisive inning.
It wasn't close to being one of Ryu's finest moments of 2019, which saw him lead the majors with a 2.32 ERA in the regular season, but he was able to keep the score tight before the Dodgers' bats got hot late.
Looking a bit wobbly early on, Ryu walked No. 2 hitter Adam Eaton in the first inning, his first free pass in more than a month. Before that, Ryu gave up a sharp grounder to leadoff man Trea Turner, but Justin Turner, former Gold Glove finalist at the hot corner, made a nifty grab and threw out the speedy runner.
But defense couldn't do anything about Juan Soto's two-run home run later in the first inning, as the Dodgers fell into a 2-0 hole early.
"That home run was a wake-up call," Ryu said. "I was determined not to allow any more runs after that."
Told that the pitch to Soto, a high fastball at 91 mph, didn't look that bad, Ryu said, "No, it was a mistake. I wanted to go a bit more inside on that pitch, but I missed on the outside corner."
Ryu settled down to retire the next seven batters in a row, including Trea Turner on a groundout to shortstop Corey Seager in the third inning. Seager charged hard at the chopper and nailed Turner in the nick of time at first.
The Dodgers managed just one run off Washington starter Anibal Sanchez, with Max Muncy's solo blast in the top fifth.
Muncy helped out Ryu again on the defensive end in the bottom fifth, when he scooped up a throw in the dirt by second baseman Gavin Lux to complete the inning-ending, 5-4-3 double play.
When Ryu completed his five innings of work, the Dodgers were still down 2-1. Though he'd only thrown 74 pitches, right-handed reliever Joe Kelly was warming up in the bullpen, and it didn't seem as though the Dodgers would let Ryu face the dangerous Anthony Rendon and Soto for a third time to begin the bottom sixth.
And in a dramatic turn of events, the Dodgers exploded for seven runs with two outs in the top sixth, all of them after Sanchez was taken out of the game. Russell Martin and Kike Hernandez each hit two-run doubles off new pitcher Patrick Corbin, and Justin Turner put an exclamation mark to the outburst with a three-run jack off Wander Suero.
In a matter of minutes, Ryu went from being in position to take the loss to being in line for a victory. He said afterward he was only happy to have kept the score tight and given his teammates a chance to put up a big inning in the sixth.
Kelly came on to start the sixth but didn't even record an out, issuing three walks and throwing a wild pitch to let in a run. The Nationals scored another later in the inning but didn't get another run the rest of the game.
With Ryu on the mound, Martin, who has become a personal catcher of sorts for the South Korean, got the nod ahead of rookie Will Smith, who'd started the first two games of the NLDS.
During the regular season, Ryu had a 1.52 ERA in 20 games throwing to Martin but 5.40 ERA in six games with Smith behind the plate.
While the Ryu-Martin partnership didn't exactly produce a memorable outing on the mound, Martin did his part at the plate for Ryu. In addition to his go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth, Martin landed a knockout punch in the form of his two-run shot in the top ninth.
Ryu said he built strong rapport with Martin during spring training, and the two haven't looked back since.
"We've been great together since Day 1," Ryu said. "Everyone knows Martin is a great player."
Ryu said he was nervous before the start but that a little bit of nervous energy can keep players on their toes and help them in big games like this.
The Dodgers have a chance to finish off the Nationals on Monday and head to the NL Championship Series (NLCS) for the fourth consecutive season.
Ryu said if he toes the rubber in the NLCS, he'll try to limit his mistakes.
"In the postseason, it's important to set the tone early," he said. "I hope I won't make mistakes like I did today. I'll have to pitch like I did in the latter part of today's game."
