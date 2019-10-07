Lotte REIT to raise 430 bln won in IPO
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co.'s real estate investment trust (REIT) is expected to raise 430 billion won (US$359.1 million), marking the biggest domestic initial public offering of a REIT, company officials said Monday.
The planned IPO values Lotte REIT at 5,000 won per share, or the top end of its IPO pricing range of 4,750 won to 5,000 won.
Lotte REIT plans to sell about 85.98 million shares, and Lotte Shopping, South Korea's biggest department store chain, will acquire half of the shares after the IPO.
Ordinary investors will buy about 30.09 million shares, or 35 percent of the shares. Subscription offers will be held open from Oct. 8-11.
Trading in Lotte REIT shares is expected to begin in late October on the Korea Exchange.
The proceeds from the IPO will be used to buy properties owned by Lotte Shopping.
Korea Investment & Securities, the Seoul branch of HSBC and Nomura Financial Investment have been hired to manage the IPO.
After the IPO, Lotte REIT's assets will be managed by Lotte AMC, an asset management unit of Lotte Holdings Co.
Kwon Joon-young, CEO of Lotte AMC, told reporters that Lotte REIT aims to become a leading REIT, based on healthy retail assets of Lotte Shopping.
