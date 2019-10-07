(LEAD) Moon urges swift legislation on prosecution reform
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called on South Korea's political parties Monday to handle bills on reforming the prosecution at an early date, citing what he called a "unified" voice of the people over the issue.
Referring to massive street protests separately by critics of his presidency and supporters in recent days, Moon said he listened to the various opinions of the public "with a grave heart."
It's positive in democracy to have different views, while the deepening of conflicts and political strife is not desirable, he added.
"The people's call, converged as one despite various opinions, is that reforming the prosecution is urgent and desperate, as well as protecting its political neutrality," Moon said during a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
Both the government and the National Assembly should pay heed to the demand, he stressed. He then urged lawmakers to handle relevant bills, including those on creating a separate unit to specialize in investigating high-ranking officials and giving more investigative authority to police.
Those critical of the Moon administration, mainly conservatives, staged a rally in the central Seoul district of Gwanghwamun last week, calling for the dismissal of Justice Minister Cho Kuk, whose family is under prosecutors' criminal probe. Over the weekend, people who support Moon had another candlelight vigil in front of the headquarters of the prosecution in southern Seoul, claiming that the minister should complete the task of reforming the prosecution.
On areas pounded by a powerful typhoon, Mitag, the president pledged efforts for speedy financial support through designating them as a special disaster zone.
He instructed the government to map out safety measures against the "autumn typhoons" expected to hit the nation more often amid climate change.
Moon also ordered a far-reaching study of ways to counter African swine fever (ASF) and other contagious viruses involving livestock.
Regarding the latest outbreak of the ASF north of Seoul, he said, "The foremost task is prevent its spread to other regions, in particular toward the south."
